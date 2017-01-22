1 of 8

Mel B is putting a frosty decade with her family behind her, RadarOnline.com has learned. Former Scary Spice has finally reunited with her parents and sister following years of accusations and hating her "vile" husband

"Mel is finally back in touch with her family and everyone is thrilled," a source told The Sun . "It was a very sad time for everyone to go so long without speaking but now they are working hard to keep relationships positive and healthy."

"It took Mel to realize that life was too short to keep this going," added the insider. "She's really pleased she took the step of finally reaching out to them." A promising step forward for the family was when Mel even invited her mom to join her on the Lip Sync Battle set.

The next time the mother-daughter duo will be reunited will be for Mel's daughter Phoenix's 18th birthday, who lives in Los Angeles with her and other two daughters, Angel, 9, and Madison, 5.

According to reports, Mel and Belafonte's secret wedding was only the tip of the iceberg that started the longstanding feud. Mel's family was rubbed the wrong way again when they discovered that Belafonte had allegedly iced out her family during their vow renewal in 2008.

"Little good news 4 me lost half a stone in 1 week+ will never suffer a vile abusive 3am call from stephan Belafonte again!" Mel's mom began her Twitter rant over the strain her daughter's situation was putting on their family. "On average it takes 30 beatings 4 a woman to leave abusive man how sad more should b done 4 these victims!!"