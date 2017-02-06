1 of 8

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ready to take their relationship to the next level! Click through these seven slides to see if the next royal wedding is on its way.

Markle, 35, was spotted shopping for flowers in London — with a “H” ring on her finger!

The Suits star was solo for the trip, but her relationship with Harry, 32, is better than ever.

RadarOnline.com previously reported that Harry is preparing to propose to Markle, and had her meet the rest of his family in preparation.

Prince Charles in November — and his wife, Camilla, wasn’t thrilled. The actress metin November — and his wife,

She ordered Harry to dump the once-divorced star, but was unsuccessful in her pleas.

Pippa Middleton’s The couple is now preparing to make their royal debut at’s upcoming wedding