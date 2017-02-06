1 of 8
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are ready to take their relationship to the next level! Click through these seven slides to see if the next royal wedding is on its way.
RadarOnline.com previously reported that Harry is preparing to propose to Markle, and had her meet the rest of his family in preparation.
The actress met Prince Charles in November — and his wife, Camilla, wasn’t thrilled.
The couple is now preparing to make their royal debut at Pippa Middleton’s upcoming wedding.
