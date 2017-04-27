1 of 12

Getty Images Getty Images Future princess Meghan Markle is hiding a shocking family secret from the royal family: her niece is a twisted Satanist and Nazi sympathizer who even changed her name to Hitler! Click through RadarOnline.com’s exclusive gallery to find out all the disturbing details.

Chilling handwritten letters and illustrations obtained exclusively by Radar paint a worrying picture of Noel Rasmussen, the niece of Prince Harry’s bride-to-be, where she proudly boasts of selling her soul to the devil, graphically fantasizes about torture and self-harming, and declares herself the leader of a Nazi organization.

“This could be the breaking point for Harry . There’s absolutely no way he can associate himself with Meghan’s family after this,” a royal source told Radar. “It’s extremely troubling and puts their whole relationship in jeopardy!”

In one alarming document, she writes a recruitment letter for anyone "interested" in becoming a Nazi.

She tells potential members of her regime will be "treated with extreme respect, and will not be bothered by any non-Nazis," she promises, "I will make sure of that."

FameFlynet FameFlynet She continues, "Trust me and accept me as the leader of the Third Nazi Organization," and signs the torn page as "Noel Hitler."

FameFlynet FameFlynet Samantha Grant, tried to intervene! A source told Radar how Rasmussen, 18, had “Nazi memorabilia all over her bedroom” and flew into a “fit of rage” when her concerned mom, Markle’s half-sister,

Getty Images Getty Images In another letter, scrawled in red pen, Rasmussen, 18, writes: "Satan, I sold my soul to you...but I would like to negotiate one more deal, since you have my soul."

Getty Images Getty Images Instead of naively repenting, the deluded teen pleads: "Make my girlfriend be my girlfriend forever?"

Getty Images Getty Images What's more, she penned a handbook on how to get away with murder — advising to "never use a credit card" to avoid getting "the cops on your ass, despite how fun cops are to piss off."

Getty Images Getty Images She scarily describes how to build homemade explosives and use a serrated knife to slice open a jugular vein in someone’s throat, before a guide on how to cut open wrist tendons.