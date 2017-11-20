‘Drunk,’ Smoking & Kissing! Wild Coed Malia Obama Caught Partying At Harvard thumbnail

‘Drunk,’ Smoking & Kissing! Wild Coed Malia Obama Caught Partying At Harvard

The first daughter packed on the PDA with a mystery man.

Out-of-control coed! A "pretty drunk" Malia Obama was spotted smoking cigarettes and even smooching on a mystery man at a Harvard tailgate party this past weekend. Though the secret service didn't appear to catch her naughty behavior, several fellow partiers witnessed the debauchery. What will Michelle and Barack think?
Malia was attending the Harvard/Yale football game, when witnesses claimed they saw the teen smoking cigarettes and packing on some serious PDA with what appeared to be fellow student.
One witness claimed he saw Malia act "pretty drunk" at the game.
Another witness described the scene as Malia "living her life."
The same day, another witness alleged he heard Malia was outside a pizza joint smoking a cigarette.
This isn't the first time the oldest child of Michelle and Barack was caught getting a little wild.
In August, the 19-year-old was spotted rolling around the floor and partying hard at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago.

Last January, in an exclusive video obtained by Radar, Malia was seen partying underage at a Washingtonn, DC bar.

