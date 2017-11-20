‘Drunk,’ Smoking & Kissing! Wild Coed Malia Obama Caught Partying At Harvard

Malia Obama was spotted smoking cigarettes and even smooching on a mystery man at a Harvard tailgate party this past weekend. Though the secret service didn't appear to catch her naughty behavior, several fellow partiers witnessed the debauchery. What will Michelle and Barack think? Out-of-control coed! A "pretty drunk"was spotted smoking cigarettes and even smooching on a mystery man at a Harvard tailgate party this past weekend. Though the secret service didn't appear to catch her naughty behavior, several fellow partiers witnessed the debauchery. What willandthink?

Malia was attending the Harvard/Yale football game, when witnesses claimed they saw the teen smoking cigarettes and packing on some serious PDA with what appeared to be fellow student.

One witness claimed he saw Malia act "pretty drunk" at the game.

Another witness described the scene as Malia "living her life."

The same day, another witness alleged he heard Malia was outside a pizza joint smoking a cigarette.

This isn't the first time the oldest child of Michelle and Barack was caught getting a little wild.

In August, the 19-year-old was spotted rolling around the floor and partying hard at the Lollapalooza festival in Chicago. Photo credit: Getty Images