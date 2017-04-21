1 of 8
The Teen Mom OG cast reunited in Los Angeles for the season premiere – and they ended their trip with a wild night out! Maci Bookout, Amber Portwood and Catelynn Lowell were caught on camera partying the night away.
The co-stars got boozy in a limo on their way to the comedy club Laugh Factory.
Bookout’s husband Taylor McKinney, Portwood’s fiancé Matt Baier and Lowell’s husband Tyler Baltierra also knocked back cold ones during the boozy night out.
But the co-stars didn’t stop at alcohol, as Lowell and Baltierra, who have admitted to smoking marijuana in the past, celebrated 4/20. “Happy 420 everyone,” Lowell tweeted. “Remember NO smoking and driving! Always remember park and spark!”
The wild night out is cause for concern, as Portwood and Baier are both sober after years of substance abuse issues. But they have explained in the past that they are sober from prescription pills, not alcohol.
As for Lowell, she has suffered from depression and anxiety in the past, as she even completed a stint in rehab for her issues. On a previous episode, Baltierra asked his wife over the phone, “Where’s the roaches at?” (A slang term for the remains of a joint.) Lowell then threw her sweater on the cameras while driving as her mom said, “We’re going to boogie town.” A light igniting and Lowell coughing could be heard in the background. She admitted over social media that she owns a registry identification card for marijuana.
In a sneak peek for the upcoming season, Bookout admits her and McKinney are having marital issues because of their drunken fights.
