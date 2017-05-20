1 of 9

MEGA MEGA Morgan Brown, who previously dated Gerard Butler. And the Wolverine star couldn't keep his hands off the brunette former model beauty just months after splitting from baby mama Liev Schreiber was caught in a major public display of affection with new love, who previously dated. And the Wolverine star couldn't keep his hands off the brunette former model beauty just months after splitting from baby mama Naomi Watts . Click on Radar's gallery for more.

MEGA MEGA Photographers spotted Schreiber having a date on Wednesday in Los Angeles with Brown. The two couldn't stop laughing as they enjoyed big chemistry over coffee.

MEGA MEGA Schreiber, 49, was with actress Watts, 48, for 11 years, raising two sons with her, but they never wed. On September 2016, the longtime Hollywood couple announced their separation . It looks like Schreiber is now moving on with Brown, 41.

MEGA MEGA Schreiber and Brown touched each other often during their date. After having coffee, they took a walk in the L.A. neighborhood and their shoulders touched.

MEGA MEGA In the past, Brown has been linked to Scottish tough guy actor Butler. They've been on-again, off-again since 2014. But now it looks like Salt star Schreiber is her main man!

MEGA MEGA Brown is a former model and interior designer who was last photographed with 300 actor Butler, 47, on a dinner date in L.A. on March 30.

MEGA MEGA Schreiber and his previous love Watts are parents to two children: Alexander, 9, and Samuel, 8. But the couple couldn't make it work and broke up last year. Now his arms are around ex-model Brown.