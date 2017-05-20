1 of 9
MEGA
MEGA
Liev Schreiber was caught in a major public display of affection with new love Morgan Brown, who previously dated Gerard Butler. And the Wolverine star couldn't keep his hands off the brunette former model beauty just months after splitting from baby mama Naomi Watts. Click on Radar's gallery for more.
MEGA
MEGA
Photographers spotted Schreiber having a date on Wednesday in Los Angeles with Brown. The two couldn't stop laughing as they enjoyed big chemistry over coffee.
MEGA
MEGA
Schreiber, 49, was with actress Watts, 48, for 11 years, raising two sons with her, but they never wed. On September 2016, the longtime Hollywood couple announced their separation. It looks like Schreiber is now moving on with Brown, 41.
MEGA
MEGA
Schreiber and Brown touched each other often during their date. After having coffee, they took a walk in the L.A. neighborhood and their shoulders touched.
MEGA
MEGA
In the past, Brown has been linked to Scottish tough guy actor Butler. They've been on-again, off-again since 2014. But now it looks like Salt star Schreiber is her main man!
MEGA
MEGA
Brown is a former model and interior designer who was last photographed with 300 actor Butler, 47, on a dinner date in L.A. on March 30.
MEGA
MEGA
Schreiber and his previous love Watts are parents to two children: Alexander, 9, and Samuel, 8. But the couple couldn't make it work and broke up last year. Now his arms are around ex-model Brown.
MEGA
MEGA
Onlookers noticed that Schreiber smiled as he appeared to pat Brown's backside! Radar wondered in 2015 why Butler hadn't proposed to his beautiful girlfriend Brown.
MEGA
MEGA
Is Schreiber and Brown's relationship platonic, as some sources say? The two's PDA-filled day would indicate otherwise. Meanwhile, Schreiber's ex Watts was seen by herself, smiling brightly, in New York City on Thursday morning. As Radar has reported, Watts hugged him before he went on an Oscars date with another woman this year. We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.
X
Share this: