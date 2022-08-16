Last Photo: 'Pop Idol' Star Darius Campbell Danesh Spotted Barefoot With Gerard Butler Before Tragic Death
Darius Campbell Danesh was last seen walking without shoes alongside Gerard Butler. Radar has discovered the final photos of the 41-year-old Pop Idol star were taken just weeks before his mysterious death.
Darius was spotted barefoot with Butler, who was also shoeless, near the singer's Minnesota home. Wearing a pair of cuffed-up trousers, a blue shirt, and a newsboy cap, the ITV star appeared fit as a fiddle while walking his dog with the Hollywood superstar.
It's believed that Darius and Butler are neighbors.
The paparazzi caught Darius' final outing with the 300 actor mere weeks before he passed away. As RadarOnline.com reported, the Colourblind hitmaker died on August 11 after being found unresponsive in his bed.
While his cause of death is unknown, police do not believe he passed under suspicious circumstances.
Darius' family released a statement about his shocking death on Tuesday.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh. Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners' office," the statement began.
"The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue," the family added.
"We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother."
Darius rose to fame with he sang his rendition of Britney Spears' 1999 hit song ...Baby One More Time on the ITV show Popstars in 2001. Despite his popularity, he didn't make the band, but he didn't disappear from the public eye.
The Scottish musician later appeared on Pop Idol, coming in third Gareth Gates and the winner Will Young. Darius went on to release several hits, with 5 of his songs making the UK top 10 charts.
He later took his musical talent to Broadway, appearing in several West End musicals.
After moving to the US, Darius married Canadian actress Natasha Henstridge, known for her role in the sci-fi movie Species. The two said I do in 2011, but their marriage didn't last.
They filed for divorce in 2013. Despite their "turbulent" romance, Darius and Natasha stayed close.
The pair had no kids together, but Darius did take on the role of stepfather to Natasha's two children from a previous relationship.
R.I.P.