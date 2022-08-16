'Pop Idol' Star Darius Campbell Danesh Dead After Being Found Unresponsive In Bed
Darius Campbell Danesh — known for his iconic rendition of Britney Spears' ...Baby One More Time — has tragically passed away after being found unresponsive in his bed, Radar has confirmed.
The Pop Idol star unexpectedly passed away at the age of 41 on August 11 after being discovered inside his Rochester, Minnesota, home. Darius' cause of death has not been released, although police revealed there are "no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances."
His family announced the sad news on social media on Tuesday.
"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh. Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners' office," the statement about the singer's death revealed.
"The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue," the family added.
"We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother."
Darius first became a household name after covering Spears' 1999 hit song on the ITV show Popstars in 2001. While he didn't make the band, his determination didn't stop there.
The Scottish musician later appeared on Pop Idol, coming in third Gareth Gates and the winner Will Young. After turning down a record contract from Simon Cowell, Darius went on to release several singles that landed on the UK top 10 charts, including his number one hit Colourblind.
Darius' ex-wife is Canadian actress Natasha Henstridge, 48. The couple tied the knot in 2011 at San Ysidro Ranch in Santa Barbara, California — but their love for each other didn't last.
Darius and Natasha — best known for her role in the sci-fi hit Species — filed for divorce in 2013 following what he called a "turbulent" romance.
The singer did not have any children of his own but did become a stepdad to Natasha's two children from a previous relationship.
The exes remained close after their breakup. At the time of this post, Natasha has yet to address Darius' death.