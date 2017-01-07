1 of 9

Jennifer Lopez played a major role in Leah Remini's played a major role in's decision to leave Scientology in 2013 , and is still sticking by her gal pal through the worst of times.

The 45-year-old former actress was spotted doing some retail therapy with the singer, 47, in Beverly Hills on Jan. 6.

The matching BFFs pulled up their hair in top knots during their girls' day out while wearing some casual outfits.

Before the former King of Queens star decided to leave the church, rumors were flying that she was trying to convert J.Lo to Scientology. "Two girls can't hang out together?" Remini told PEOPLE magazine. "What do that have to do with religion?"

Their close-knit friendship continued to confuse fans for years, until Remini finally decided to make her dramatic exit and J.Lo responded with outpouring support.

One year after Remini left the church, J.Lo appeared on the Ellen DeGeneres Show where she finally revealed what was really going on with them: "It was a tough moment for her. You know what I mean? It's all she knew her whole life," Lopez told Ellen. "We are best friends."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Remini has been at the center of a Scientology scandal this year since she decided to make multiple television appearances and write a tell-all book about growing up in the controversial church.