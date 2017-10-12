Kris Jenner Drops $1.65 Million On Luxurious Calabasas Condo

Kris Jenner is keeping up her Kylie Jenner, 20, as she gets ready to deliver her first child! Click through the gallery to see Kris’s gorgeous new pad! is keeping up her impressive portfolio of homes ! Last month, the 61-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians matriarch dropped a whopping $1.65 million on a brand new condo in Calabasas, Calif., and a source told RadarOnline.com exclusively that she moved back to the area to help her pregnant daughter,, 20, as she gets ready to deliver her first child! Click through the gallery to see Kris’s gorgeous new pad! Photo credit: BACKGRID/Trulia

Although Kris’s new condo came fully equipped, the momager was spotted talking to designers and construction workers yesterday on how to make her sweet new home even better! Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kris looked visibly stressed out — and for good reason! As Radar reported, in addition to Kris’s baby Kylie having a baby of her own, daughters Kim, 36, and Khloe, 33, are also expecting. Photo credit: BACKGRID

According to the insider, “Kylie is relying on her mother more than ever right now, which is why Kris got this new condo. She wants to be closer to her daughters so she can help out more!” Photo credit: Trulia

The home, purchased on September 29, boasts three bedrooms and four bathrooms. Photo credit: Trulia

Set it a private community, Kris will surely be able to escape the paparazzi that are constantly hounding her. Photo credit: Trulia

Since the momager loves to cook , it's a good thing there is a state of the art kitchen with an island that will be perfect for family dinners! Photo credit: Trulia

The master bedroom includes its own private terrace just outside the sliding glass doors! Photo credit: Trulia

Corey Gamble, 36. Interestingly, a source told Radar that she still owns that home and that it is currently being occupied by her daughter Prior to purchasing this not-so-humble abode, Kris lived in a Century City, Calif., home with her boyfriend,, 36. Interestingly, a source told Radar that she still owns that home and that it is currently being occupied by her daughter Kim, Kanye, 40, and their two children Photo credit: Trulia

So, will Gamble be living with Kris in her new place? Photo credit: Trulia