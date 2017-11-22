Jenelle’s Nasty Custody Fight For Kaiser On Hold Despite Shocking Drug & Abuse Claims

Jenelle Evans
was accused by baby daddy Nathan Griffith's
mom of smoking pot while she was pregnant. She tried to wrest custody of son Kaiser
away from the troubled Teen Mom 2
star but RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that the court battle was put on hold. Doris Davidson
begged a judge to give her emergency custody of her 3-year-old grandson in September, noting multiple examples of Evans’ poor parenting
in court documents obtained by Radar, but she abruptly asked the judge to delay her request after her husband fell ill. Click through the gallery to find out what the Clerk of Court told Radar about the status of the case.