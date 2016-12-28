1 of 12

Getty/OWN Getty/OWN George Michael's quaint English country home, where he was found dead on Christmas day, was once featured on the Oprah Winfrey's show. See where the singer spent his final moments alive.

OWN OWN In 2004, Michael gave Winfrey the grand tour of his Oxfordshire cottage, saying: "We're here, about an hour from London. This is a 16th century house that I bought about three years ago and did up myself."

OWN OWN Fadi Fawaz, Michael's partner since 2011, was spotted outside the "Careless Whisper" hit-maker's mansion on Christmas Eve, just hours before he passed away.

The next day, the celebrity hairstylist went to meet the star. "We were supposed to be going for Christmas lunch," he said. "I went round there to wake him up and he was just gone, lying peacefully in bed."

Splash News Splash News "We don’t know what happened yet," Fawaz added. "Everything had been very complicated recently, but George was looking forward to Christmas, and so was I." In the wake of Michael's shocking death, fans have left tributes in front of the home.

AKM-GSI AKM-GSI Meanwhile, as Radar exclusively revealed, Michael’s businesses had lost millions of dollars in the months before his death as the star was planning for a massive comeback that never would take place.

Getty Images Getty Images Insiders said he was working on a new album with super producer Naughty Boy, which would represent his first studio album since Patience in 2004.

Getty Images Getty Images He also was wrapping up a documentary called Freedom, which was expected to debut on Showtime in the U.S. in spring 2017, alongside a reissue of the Listen Without Prejudice album. There were even rumors of a world tour in 2018.

Getty Images Getty Images But as Radar reported, a source revealed the 53-year-old was battling a secret heroin addiction in the months before his death. According to The Telegraph , the Wham! star had even been treated in the hospital for an overdose earlier this year. "He's been rushed to A&E on several occasions," said a source. "He used heroin. I think it’s amazing he’s lasted as long as he has."

Getty Images Getty Images Michael’s rep confirmed the news in a statement that read: "It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period."