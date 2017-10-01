Gaunt Looking Kaia Gerber Leaves Paris Hotel – See The Photos

Kaia Gerber looked shockingly thin as she left a Paris hotel this weekend. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images. Cindy Crawford 's teenage daughterlooked shockingly thin as she left a Paris hotel this weekend. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.

The teenage modeling sensation was snapped wearing an off the shoulder black top with tartan pants, boots and a cap.

The teenager strutted her stuff at the Valentino SS18 show at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.

Kaia has been continuing her mother's modeling legacy by appearing on catwalks at the prestigious event.