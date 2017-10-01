Gaunt Looking Kaia Gerber Leaves Paris Hotel – See The Photos thumbnail

Gaunt Looking Kaia Gerber Leaves Paris Hotel – See The Photos

Cindy Crawford’s teen raises eyebrows with her appearance.

Cindy Crawford's teenage daughter Kaia Gerber looked shockingly thin as she left a Paris hotel this weekend. RadarOnline.com has all the details – click through the images.
Kaia Gerber, 16, looked very gaunt and thin as she left a Paris Hotel this weekend. Her brother Presley Gerber, 19, has also raised eyebrows with his appearance recently.
The teenage modeling sensation was snapped wearing an off the shoulder black top with tartan pants, boots and a cap.
In the photograph both her exposed shoulders and arms appear to be very thin while her legs also look very slim too in her tight pants. Her famous mom opened up about the problems with the fashion business in the past.
The teenager strutted her stuff at the Valentino SS18 show at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.
Kaia has been continuing her mother's modeling legacy by appearing on catwalks at the prestigious event.
The teen – whose father is business mogul Rande Gerber – is quickly establishing herself in the fashion world.

Comments