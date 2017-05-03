1 of 8

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner Brad Pitt ’s gaunt new look has set off alarm bells with concerned pals — who fear he’s waging a life-threatening medical battle! RadarOnline.com has the exclusive details behind his shocking weight loss and what those close to him are doing to get him help. Click through the gallery to get the latest on Brad’s dire situation.

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner Pitt, 53, began seeing a top infectious disease specialist late last year — and friends were worried the mystery ailment triggered his dramatic weight loss.

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner “He moves around like an old man in pain, too. He’s very weak, and his hands shake. It’s quite shocking to see him like that when you’re used to seeing him as a muscled-up action hero,” the source told Radar.

Dr. Stuart Fischer, who estimated Pitt's waist as 32 or 34 inches — tiny for his 5-foot-11 frame. Dr. Fischer has not treated Pitt. "I think he has lost about 25 pounds and now weighs around 160. He's an action star so he would still have muscle mass," said Dr. Fischer.

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner Brad’s brushed off his weight loss by claiming he’s throwing himself into a sculpting project at the studio, where he’s so into the creative ­process he forgets to eat. But friends aren't buying it. “It’s beyond a joke now. Brad’s clothes hang off his bony shoulders, and his belt is too big to hold up his jeans,” an insider told Radar. “There’s more to this than Brad forgetting to have dinner. If he loses much more weight people are going to have to intervene and get him some serious help — STAT!”

Coleman-Rayner Coleman-Rayner The most recent photos of Pitt fueled Radar’s bombshell report about the Fury star sneaking into early morning appointments at a Beverly Hills medical center that specializes in treating infectious diseases. “Brad still won’t say why he goes. He’s strangely desperate to prove he’s fine when he so obviously isn’t,” said the insider.