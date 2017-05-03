1 of 8
Brad Pitt’s gaunt new look has set off alarm bells with concerned pals — who fear he’s waging a life-threatening medical battle! RadarOnline.com has the exclusive details behind his shocking weight loss and what those close to him are doing to get him help. Click through the gallery to get the latest on Brad’s dire situation.
Pitt, 53, began seeing a top infectious disease specialist late last year — and friends were worried the mystery ailment triggered his dramatic weight loss.
“Brad stops by every few days, and each time he looks like he’s dropped another couple of pounds. He’s disappearing before our eyes!” revealed a concerned source, who sees Pitt at the Los Angeles art studio where he’s holed up while dealing with his divorce from Angelina Jolie.
“He moves around like an old man in pain, too. He’s very weak, and his hands shake. It’s quite shocking to see him like that when you’re used to seeing him as a muscled-up action hero,” the source told Radar.
“I think he has lost about 25 pounds and now weighs around 160. He’s an action star so he would still have muscle mass,” said Dr. Stuart Fischer, who estimated Pitt’s waist as 32 or 34 inches — tiny for his 5-foot-11 frame. Dr. Fischer has not treated Pitt.
Brad’s brushed off his weight loss by claiming he’s throwing himself into a sculpting project at the studio, where he’s so into the creative process he forgets to eat. But friends aren't buying it. “It’s beyond a joke now. Brad’s clothes hang off his bony shoulders, and his belt is too big to hold up his jeans,” an insider told Radar. “There’s more to this than Brad forgetting to have dinner. If he loses much more weight people are going to have to intervene and get him some serious help — STAT!”
The most recent photos of Pitt fueled Radar’s bombshell report about the Fury star sneaking into early morning appointments at a Beverly Hills medical center that specializes in treating infectious diseases. “Brad still won’t say why he goes. He’s strangely desperate to prove he’s fine when he so obviously isn’t,” said the insider.
Pitt's plummeting weight came as Jolie, 41, finally allowed their children Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox to visit his Los Feliz home — the compound the family shared in happier times — on April 2. “The kids were very confused when they saw Brad,” said an insider. “Vivi and Knox hung back for a while, just staring at him. It must have been bizarre for them to see a man resembling an older, smaller version of the father they grew up with!” We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.
