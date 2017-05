Perhaps the most startling claim in the book is that Obama considered having a gay relationship while in college with his assistant professor,. In his book, Garrow claims that Goldwyn was one of the first gay people that Obama knew. Three years after meeting, Obama is said to have written a note to his “first intimate girlfriend” that he had “thought about and considered gayness, but ultimately decided that a same-sex relationship would be less challenging and demanding than developing one with the opposite sex .”