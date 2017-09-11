OMG! Shocking New Photos Expose Skeletal & Frail Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie was caught looking scary skinny on a recent outing with her kids in Toronto, Canada, RadarOnline.com has learned. The mom-of-six was photographed while attending the Breadwinner’s premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, and she appeared skeletal! was caught looking scary skinny on a recent outing with her kids in Toronto, Canada, RadarOnline.com has learned. The mom-of-six was photographed while attending the Breadwinner’s premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, and she appeared skeletal! Photo credit: Getty Images

The actress wore a white silk outfit ad hoop earrings as she was joined by five of her six children. Her arm looked slimmer than ever as she drowned underneath the loose ensemble. Photo credit: Getty Images

An insider recently told Radar that Jolie, 42, has been undergoing rounds of botox to boost her glam appearance and reduce wrinkle lines. She goes “ a couple of times every month.

While "she's careful not to overdo surgery these days," said the insider, "Botox is one little indulgence Angie says she simply must have." Photo credit: Getty Images

"She's getting other work, too, like dental treatments and occasional fillers." Photo credit: Getty Images

The star recently admitted that she has been battling several health problems since her breakup from Brad Pitt. Photo credit: Getty Images

She also confessed that she has been going through a terribly hard time since filing for divorce from Pitt, 53. Photo credit: Getty Images

Sometimes maybe it appears I am pulling it together . But really I am just trying to get through my days. I don't enjoy being single. It's not something I wanted – there are no upsides, there's nothing nice about it. It's just hard." Photo credit: Getty Images