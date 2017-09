Pin-thin Angelina Jolie is literally dying of a broken heart after Brad Pitt blew off her last-ditch bid to woo him back! "She's a total mess!" an insider told Radar. "Angie's been made the villain in their breakup, and she has no one to help her raise their six kids. She believes that without Brad, she just can't go on!" Click through the gallery to see how the actress' spirits — and weight — have plummeted.