Tragic Last Photos: ‘Alaskan Bush People’ Matriarch Ami Brown On Deathbed

Ami Brown is on her death bed at UCLA Medical Center in L.A. as stage-four cancer rips through her body – leaving her with Alaskan Bush People matriarchis on her death bed at UCLA Medical Center in L.A. as stage-four cancer rips through her body – leaving her with only a three percent chance of survival ! Click through nine heart wrenching last photos, as RadarOnline.com exclusively reveals the latest about Ami’s grave condition.

Billy Brown, 64, is still undergoing chemotherapy and radiation as she fights for her life. Sadly, things do not look good. The 54-year-old lifelong wife of, 64, is still undergoing chemotherapy and radiation as she fights for her life. Sadly, things do not look good. Photo credit: Discovery

Photographed here just one month ago, the frail mother reality star looked hopeful even though she was confined to a wheelchai r.

Ami first learned of her diagnosis while filming the family’s hit Discovery reality TV show less than one year ago. Photo credit: Discovery

At the beginning of July, this photo was taken of Ami and hubby Billy as they traveled to see the family’s possible new home in Colorado.

Rain, 14, Ami Photographed here with youngest daughter,, 14, Ami looked very at peace . In an interview with People magazine, she said, “There is hope and that hope is having faith in God. You can’t give up. I tell people be happy. Just be happy. It’s a choice. Things can be hard and you just want to curl up but you have to shine.”

“I realized early into this that it’s very easy to want to give up and just die. And on the pessimist side, it could be my last days,” she said in the interview. “But I have the will to fight.”

But it seems that her fight is almost over – as Radar has learned she is confined to a hospital bed at UCLA Medical Center surrounded by her adoring family. Photo credit: Discovery

As the Bush family stands vigil in L.A. , Discovery has not yet announced whether or not there will be another season of the reality show. Photo credit: Discovery