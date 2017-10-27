Selena Gomez Breaks Down In Tears During First Interview After Kidney Transplant

Selena Gomez, 25, has finally opened up about her shocking kidney transplant, saying that her friend, Francia Raísa, 29, saved her life and she wouldn’t be here today if it weren’t for her help.

During an emotional teaser video of her interview with TODAY’s Savannah Guthrie, Gomez opened up about her procedure.

“My kidneys were just done,” she told the reporter. “That was it and I didn’t want to ask a single person in my life. And she volunteered and did it.”

As RadarOnline.com readers know, the singer has been battling autoimmune disease lupus for the past two years, and had to undergo the transplant due to complications. Her uncle once claimed she was “very sick” and needed to get serious medical help.

Before the “life-or-death” surgery, Gomez revealed she had undergone chemotherapy as part of her treatment, but her kidneys continued to be affected by the disease.

Her best friend, Francia Raísa volunteered to be her donor, and eventually “saved [Gomez’s] life” by giving the singer her kidney.

After the surgery, Gomez shared a photo via Instagram of her and Raísa lying on their hospital beds, holding hands.

“She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me,” Gomez wrote. “I am incredibly blessed.”

Sources close to the star claimed they weren’t surprised. “That’s how close they are,” said a pal.

