‘You Are Dead To Me!’ Tamra ‘Destroyed’ By Estranged Daughter’s Mudslinging

Real Housewives of Orange County star Tamra Judge will not get the last word when it comes to her estranged 18-year-old daughter, Sidney Barney!

RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that the 49-year-old reality star returned from renewing her wedding vows in Aruba with trophy hubby Eddie Judge to face the harsh reality – that she has ruined any hopes of reconciliation!

“Tamra called Sidney to try and fix things and Sidney basically told her that she was dead to her and to leave it alone,” a source close to the RHOC star revealed.

“She was crying hysterically and begged her for forgiveness and to give her another chance. But it is simply too late!”

“Sidney told her mother that she has to prove it with her actions and not just her words,” the insider told Radar.

As Radar reported, Sidney threatened Tamra with a cease and desist letter on Monday after a Judge continued to defend herself against Sidney’s accusations that she was “abusive and neglectful.”

In a since deleted post on Instagram, Judge reacted to the drama by saying, “I want to say thank you to everyone that has reached out to me to see if I’m okay…We are trying our best to enjoy our vacation. Thank you to my Mom who is not taking this very well and feels the need to defend me. I love you Mom. I love my daughter and I would NEVER abuse, hurt or neglect her in any way.”

According to a source close to Sidney, who decided to live with their father because of the ongoing issues with her mother, “All Sidney wants is for Tamra to keep her mouth shut about her and leave her alone. The fact is she is not doing that is unacceptable.”

