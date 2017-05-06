Loretta Lynn’s Family And Friends Pray For Her Recovery After Stroke

Fans of Loretta Lynn were horrified to learn that the beloved country music icon had been rushed to the hospital after suffering a stroke.

And now, her family members and friends are speaking out and flocking to social media to share their tears and fears about Lynn, 85, as she recovers in a Nashville, Tennessee hospital.

Mary Ann Whight, 70, a neighbor of Loretta who lives in nearby Hurricane Mills, told Radar, “I hadn’t heard about her stroke but it’s very sad news. She is a living legend in the area and her family are very well thought off. We often see her out and about in Nashville and her daughter Cissie posting on Facebook, I really hope she makes a full recovery.”

PHOTOS: Medical Crisis! Jenelle Evans Hospitalized In NYC For ‘Brain & Spine’ Problems

And Loretta’s granddaughter Tayla Lynn shared on Facebook that she was “Taking Memaw some love from home,” sharing a picture of a child’s drawing of hands wishing ‘Memaw’ would get well soon.

“We have had an absolute outpouring of love,” Tayla wrote.

“Thank You for all your texts, messages and social media affection.”

Tayla’s mother, Cindy Plemon, posted underneath that Tayla should, “Pray and trust that God has this and will take care of her. I surely will be praying for your precious Memaw. Call me during the night if you can’t sleep. Love you and all the family.”

The devastating news has hit singer Tayla extremely hard. She grew up behind the country scenes watching Loretta and her son, Tayla’s father Ernest Ray Lynn, perform.

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian Shows Bruce Jenner How It’s Done Showing Off Cleavage, Legs In Daring Outfit In Revealing Jimmy Kimmel Appearance

“I can’t remember a time that I wasn’t in the wings in some town somewhere, watching my memaw and my daddy on stage,” she has said. She was 4 or 5 the first time she remembers Loretta taking her on stage and Tayla became a singer, too.

While it is unclear if she was referring to Loretta’s illness, daughter Cissie Lynn shared a poignant saying on Facebook Wednesday night: “The most painful tears are not the ones that fall from your eyes and cover your face. They’re the ones that fall from your heart and cover your soul.”

As Radar has reported, Loretta had to cancel her upcoming tour shows due to her stroke.

Sony Music publicist Maria Malta said she was admitted to a Nashville hospital Thursday night after suffering the stroke at her home in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Saturday, Malta confirmed that Lynn is still in the hospital.

PHOTOS: Adele’s ‘Super Gran’ Bounces Back After Near-Fatal Heart Attack

The famed singer’s website www.lorettalynn.com says she is responsive and expected to make a full recovery.

Loretta is one of country music’s biggest stars and survivors, famously revealing her fights with her late husband, Doo, which were depicted in the 1980 movie based on her life, Coal Miner’s Daughter. As Radar reported, Loretta also reunited with her long lost love child last year.

But now, friends and fans fear for the resilient star’s life.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.