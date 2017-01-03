Halle Berry Strikes Secret Custody Deal With Olivier Martinez

Halle Berry is starting 2017 as a single woman! RadarOnline.com has learned that she is officially divorced from Olivier Martinez, and a file obtained by Radar lays out the juicy details of their split.

The Oscar winner and Martinez settled their nasty divorce on December 29, 2016, with a judge signing finally signing off on papers obtained by Radar.

Berry, 50, and Martinez, 50, will have “joint legal and physical custody,” of their 3-year-old son, Maceo, according to the documents, and they will “share custody,” of the child.

“I have entered into an agreement with the other party regarding housing for and support of our minor child,” the document signed by Berry and Martinez stated.

They did not reveal in the documents the details about their holiday visitation schedule.

“To protect the privacy of the parties, at their request, no specific custodial terms are set forth herein,” the paperwork states.

Berry told the judge that she wanted her marriage terminated by January 1, 2017 “due to pending contracts and deals,” and cited “irreconcilable differences,” as the reason for the split.

As for their property, the paperwork says it is still in contention.

Berry married Martinez in 2013. She has a daughter, Nahla Aubry, 8, with ex Gabriel Aubry, who she married in 2005 and divorced in 2010.

