‘Better Off?’ Stassi Schroeder Reveals Shocking Scheana Split Details

Stassi Schroeder was infamously disinvited to Scheana and Mike Shay’s wedding — but now she has a strong opinion on their divorce!

“I’ve never been more proud of her,” Schroeder revealed on Allegedly with Theo Von & Matthew Cole Weiss.”She’s been doing so well and the way she handled everything is super admirable. She’s better off for it!”

RadarOnline.com previously reported that Scheana filed for divorce last month after Mike allegedly relapsed in his sobriety. His family insisted to Radar that he was sober at the time she filed.

Scheana, 31, and Mike, 28, reached a divorce deal just last week, and are now waiting for a judge to sign off on their split.

Schroeder, 28, isn’t worried about her former frenemy rebounding though. Scheana was recently caught partying in Vegas with her family, and celebrated the holidays with her Vanderpump Rules costars.

“She’s the one who tries to teach me how to flirt, so she’ll be good!” Schroeder joked.

