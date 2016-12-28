Katie & Jamie’s $35,000-A-Night Trial Honeymoon Exposed!

Love sick Jamie Foxx splashed out $35,000 for ONE night in paradise with Katie Holmes, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned.

The lovebirds have kept their romance hush-hush for three-plus years — and for their latest undercover rendezvous, they hopped a private jet to Mexico for the steamy getaway!

A source told Radar that the couple flew out of Van Nuys Airport in Los Angeles, and spent only 24 hours at the luxurious Las Ventanas al Paraíso resort in Cabo San Lucas to celebrate her 38th birthday.

“Jamie was incredibly romantic! He arranged a private fireworks display to mark Katie’s birthday with a bang,” a source told Radar.

“They swam among living coral reefs and old shipwrecks, and spotted sharks and turtles!”

Foxx, 49, splurged on the resort’s ritzy Ty Warner Mansion, a sprawling villa that comes with two on-call butlers.

“It’s designed around privacy and romance, which made it perfect for Katie and Jamie,” a resort source spilled. “They had their own entrance, a private path to the beach and a personal chef.”

Their hideaway also boasted an infinity pool and stunning panoramic views of the ocean.

“No expenses were spared,” a source told Radar about the love nest.

