‘The Voice’ Ratings Crash! Can Gwen & Blake Save The Show With A Proposal?

Ratings for NBC’s hit singing reality competition show The Voice are plummeting and RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that producers are begging judges Gwen Stefani and boyfriend Blake Shelton for an on-air proposal to save the sinking ship!

“Pressure is really mounting right now for Gwen and Blake to get engaged,” an on-set snitch told Radar. “Especially since the season is nearing the end.”

“Blake is all about it, but Gwen is having a hard time listening to anything that they say because she feels kinda shafted by them.”

According to TVSeriesFinale.com, Season 12 started off strong with 13.029 million viewers. However, the latest episode only brought in 9.14 million – which is nearly a 33% decrease, roughly 4 million less viewers!

And as Radar previously reported, although Stefani, 47, and Shelton, 40, were asked by the network to pack on the PDA this season, they have not delivered.

“Gwen is just not jiving well and it seems like she is just over it at this point,” the insider said.

“The ratings speak for themselves and others on staff are blaming Gwen and Blake for their lack of cooperation when it comes to giving the fans what they want,” said the source.

