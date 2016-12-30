Another Palin Custody War! Track’s Baby Mama Takes Him To Court

Track Palin’s baby mama Jordan Loewe has filed for custody of their newborn child, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Court records obtained by Radar reveal that Loewe filed a petition for custody on December 28 in Anchorage. According to the documents, Loewe and Track, 27, never married.

Their relationship has been a rocky one from the start.

In January, Track was arrested over claims he assaulted Loewe during a booze-fueled fight. He was charged with domestic violence assault, interfering with a domestic violence police call, and possession of a weapon while intoxicated. Track pleaded guilty only to the third and the other two were dismissed as part of a plea deal he struck in July.

At the time, the Anchorage DA, Clinton Champion, told Radar that Track would enter a therapeutic program for “several months,” in the hopes of dealing with what his mother Sarah called PTSD. (Track is reported to have missed active combat during his 2008 tour of Iraq.)

But meanwehile, in April, Political Gates dropped the bombshell news that Loewe was reportedly pregnant with Track’s child, even though she had removed all photos of him from her Instagram following his arrest.

Still, pregnant Loewe was happily smiling next to Track in a photo posted by Bristol four months ago.

Track is already caught up in a nasty custody battle with his first baby mama, ex-wife Britta Hanson.

They split in 2012, but she took him back to court after his January arrest, limiting his visitation time with daughter Kyla Grace, 4, to four days a month with no overnight visits.

Story developing.

