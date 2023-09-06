'We're Picked On': Sarah Palin Slams Jan. 6 Prison Sentences After Proud Boys Leader Receives 22 Years — 'What’s the Use in Being a Good Guy?’
Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin slammed the lengthy January 6 sentences handed down to guilty participants this week, RadarOnline.com can report.
In a surprising development to come hours after Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio received 22 years in prison for his role in spearheading the January 6 Capitol riot, Palin appeared on Newsmax to criticize the “disheartening” sentences.
According to the former Alaska governor, the lengthy prison sentences recently handed down to defendants Tarrio, Zachary Rehl, Joe Biggs, and Stewart Rhodes were “evidence of a two-tier justice system.”
“It’s so disheartening,” Palin said while speaking to Newsmax host Eric Bolling on Tuesday night. “It makes the populace lose a lot of faith in our government and that’s an understatement.”
“Unfortunately, what this leads to, when we recognize the examples that you just gave, the two-tier different justice systems that apply according to politics, you know it makes the good guy think what’s the use in being a good guy,” she continued.
“We’re gonna be punished, you know, we’re picked on, is what we are under this system,” Palin added. “But we can’t feel helpless and hopeless.”
Palin also slammed Congress for “sitting back” while convicted insurrectionists like Tarrio and Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes were sentenced to 22 and 18 years in prison for their roles in the January 6 Capitol riot.
“[Conservatives] have to remember that we have three equal branches of government, right?” Palin explained. “And Congress has a lot to do with what’s going on in the judiciary.”
“Congress can’t keep sitting back, especially Republicans in the majority in some of these areas,” she continued.
“They can’t sit back and just let all of this happen because it is dismantling our traditional judicial system.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Palin’s remarks on Newsmax on Tuesday night came just a few hours after Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio received 22 years in prison for his role in spearheading the January 6 Capitol riot.
Tarrio received the longest sentence so far for January 6 offenders while Joe Biggs – another Proud Boys leader – received 17 years in federal prison during his sentencing hearing last week.
District Judge Timothy Kelly, who oversaw Tarrio’s case, admonished the now-convicted Proud Boys leader for his actions on January 6, 2021.
"The jury didn’t convict anyone for engaging in politics, they convicted Mr. Tarrio and others of engaging in seditious conspiracy," Judge Kelly said at the sentencing hearing.
"I don’t have any indication that he is remorseful for the actual things he is convicted of,” the judge continued, “which is seditious conspiracy and conspiracy to obstruct the counting of electoral votes."
Ethan Nordean, another Proud Boys leader, recently received 18 years in federal prison for his participation in the January 6 insurrection.