Pregnant & Poor! Inside Tori Spelling & Dean McDermott’s $200K Lawsuit

Tori Spelling‘s pregnancy continues to be overshadowed by mounting financial issues! RadarOnline.com can reveal exclusive details on City National Bank suing Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott for over $200,000.

In the lawsuit obtained from the Superior Court of California County of Los Angeles, City National Bank claims to have loaned the reality stars $400,000 on December 14, 2012.

“Defendants promised to repay to plaintiff $400,000 in full, plus interest,” the court papers read. “Defendants agreed to make monthly principle payments plus interest under the terms of the promissory note.”

But the couple failed to make their payments as of December 2, 2016.

“Defendants owe plaintiff an unpaid principle balance in the amount of $185,714.05, plus interest in the amount of $2,407.92 and late charges in the amount of $681.41, for a total of $188,803.38,” the court papers read. “These amounts remain due, owing and unpaid.”

City National Bank also demands Spelling pay back the $17,149.09 she withdrew from September 30, 2016.

The latest lawsuit adds on to years of financial hardship for the actress.

In July 2016, Spelling, 43, was slapped with a $259,108.23 tax lien that has yet to be released.

The IRS hit the parents of Liam, 9, Stella, 8, Hattie, 5, and Finn, 4, with a second lien for $707,487.30 in unpaid taxes.

In October, American Express filed a lawsuit demanding Spelling pay $87,594.55 for an American Express Platinum credit card.

American Express first sued her for not paying her credit card balance of $37,981.97.

The financial troubles couldn’t come at a worse time for Spelling and McDermott, as they’re expecting their fifth child, a boy, early next year.

