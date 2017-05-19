Justice For Tori? Spelling’s Injury Case Against Benihana Set For Trial

Tori Spelling will finally get her day in court against Benihana, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

The reality star, 44, first sued the hibachi restaurant chain in 2015 after she suffered “deep second and third degree burn injuries” at the Encino, California, location. She claimed she fell on a grill, and sued for the costs of her hospital bills and financial losses because she was unable to work.

But Benihana claimed that Spelling was responsible for her injuries because she “failed to conduct herself” as a reasonable guest, according to Los Angeles County court documents obtained by Radar. They refused to pay for any of her expenses, and wanted her to cough up their legal fees instead.

Now, the case is set for trial this summer. The final status conference is set to begin on June 27, and the current trial date is set for July 10.

Meanwhile, Spelling and her husband Dean McDermott are struggling financially in recent months.

As of November 2016, the couple owed almost $1 million in taxes, and McDermott’s son Jack’s bank accounts were drained in the IRS’ attempt to grab their money back, sources told Radar.

Then, McDermott, 50, and Spelling failed to appear in court last month regarding the $200,000 lawsuit a bank filed against them.

McDermott is also working on paying off the $110,000 to his ex-wife, Mary Jo Eustace, in alimony and child support.

