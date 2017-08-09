Tom Sizemore Says He Wanted To ‘Grab, F**k And Kill’ Ex-Girlfriend Juliette Lewis!

Recovering druggie Tom Sizemore admits he wanted to “grab, f**k* and kill” ex-girlfriend Juliette Lewis, RadarOnline.com has learned!

Sizemore, 55, met Lewis, 44, on the set of the 1994 Oliver Stone film Natural Born Killers.

“I f**ked her,” Sizemore shared on The Night Time Show podcast. “Moved in with her, bought a house with her.”

The actor says the two had a drug-fueled love affair, complete with its own ups and downs, during the filming.

“She broke my nose. On camera,” Sizemore revealed. “We were having an argument as a couple. I was an a**hole.”

PHOTOS: Porn, Drugs & Suicide Attempts: Inside Chyna’s Tragic, Dark Past

As Sizemore and the podcast hosts laughed about the incident, the Twin Peaks star went on to describe her as an animal.

“Look at her, she’s a little wild feral f**king…look at her,” he stammered. “Like a feral little lynx. Grab her, f**k her, and kill her.”

Sizemore also shared a story about nearly nailing a young Lindsay Lohan, but admitted both of them were, “too high to ‘f’.”

Sizemore is no stranger to drug abuse, and spent time in a rehab facility in 2014, after he was caught on camera doing crystal meth.

He also spent some time in jail last year after being arrested on domestic violence charges.

Listen to Sizemore’s comments above, and let us know what you think of them in our comments section!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.