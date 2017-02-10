Bad Blood? Tom Hiddleston ‘Scared’ To Cross Taylor Swift In Shady Interview

RadarOnline.com has learned that Marvel villain Tom Hiddleston is afraid to cross his ex-girlfriend, Taylor Swift, and her squad!

According to an insider, Hiddleston, 36, huddled with 27-year-old Swift’s team recently after he found out he was scheduled to do an in-depth interview with GQ.

“Before Tom did his interview he reached out to her people to strategize what he would say when asked about Taylor,” the source told Radar.

PHOTOS: A Castle Fit For A Queen B! Jay Z Eyes $200M Mansion To Save His Marriage

“All his answers were pre-approved and very carefully constructed,” continued the source. “Even his reason for wearing a tank top with ‘I ♥ T.S.’ was all pre-planned.”

In the magazine interview, Hiddleston gushed on and on about how Taylor, who he dated for three months, “is an amazing woman” and that “she’s generous and kind and lovely, and we had the best time.”

As for wearing the handmade tank top, he explained, “The truth is, it was the Fourth of July and a public holiday and we were playing a game and I slipped and hurt my back. And I wanted to protect the graze from the sun and said, ‘Does anyone have a T-shirt?’ And one of her friends said, ’I’ve got this’” — the infamous “I ♥ T.S.” tank top — “and we all laughed about it. It was a joke.”

PHOTOS: 11 Secrets & Scandals Of TV Favorite ‘The Ed Sullivan Show’

But the source noted that behind the scenes Hiddleston isn’t laughing about Swift or their relationship.

“It’s like he is scared of her. She is one of the most powerful people in the business and no one wants to cross her,” said the insider.

“The only person who has been brave enough to call her out is Katy Perry.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.