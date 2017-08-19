Tom Cruise Needs To Undergo Scientology Counseling After Breaking Ankle?

Tom Cruise will be in trouble with Scientology bosses for breaking his ankle, as it’s a sign that he has so-called “suppressive people” in his life, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a major case of Cruise control by his controversial religion, the star now could be told to undergo counseling, according to a source.

Cruise, 55, injured himself while jumping from building to building as he bravely filmed a stunt for his upcoming movie Mission Impossible 6 in London, as Radar has reported.

He performed the dangerous stunt last Sunday and wound up limping afterwards after landing hard.

Soon, the movie actor found out he had broken his ankle.

The daredevil star reportedly jetted home to the U.S. for treatment – and now production on the movie has been halted for up to two months.

But Cruise might have a bigger long-term problem involving his faith, the source said.

In the wake of the accident, he might face the wrath of his close friend and Scientology leader David Miscavige, said the insider.

“According to the Church’s faith, it believes that illnesses and accidents like this come because there is a Potential Trouble Source in someone’s life,” the source told Radar.

“A PTS comes because a member is connected to a ‘Suppressive Person,’ which is usually someone who has left the Church or is a non-believer.

“In Tom’s case, he has a a number of supposed SPs in his life, such as his ex-wives Nicole Kidman and Katie Holmes, who are both Catholic and left the Church. But daughter Suri is the biggest problem, as she is now living with her mother in New York and it’s rumoured that he hasn’t seen her for over three years,” said the source.

And according to former high-ranking member Tory Christman, who is now an outspoken critic of Scientology, it’s these influences on his life that will mean he will face a serious talk with Miscavige.

“He might even need to go for Scientology counselling,” according to the insider.

Christman noted, “He crashed into a building, broke something, the Church will ask, is he PTS? Yes he is. Who is he connected to that is SP? Will he get in trouble? It is a bit like you’re in trouble, you’re not a good person, because you’re a PTS – you must be connected to someone really evil if you’re PTS.

“Breaking a bone, hurting yourself, falling, someone will be there, going, ‘That’s PTS, better go to ethics and see an officer,’ ” Christman said.

The freak accident could cause problems for Cruise, but he still has star status which will affect his situation, he revealed.

Christman said, “They’re connected to a suppressive person, thus, Tom Cruise crashed into a building could it be (a) he’s older so not as good at these stunts as he used to be, or (b) will they tag it into something else? They have to. They’ll do it a in a general way for him, he’ll get it a lot easier than some people.”

In another controversy, Cruise’s former Scientology friend Leah Remini, who famously left the church and is exposing its inner workings on her A & E reality show, recently slammed the actor.

During a Reddit AMA about Scientology, a fan asked Remini if Cruise was a good person.

The former King of Queens star, 47, snapped, “No! Just going to get straight to it, no!”

Remini continued, “There is a public persona of the guy who looks at you directly in the eye and shakes your hand and hugs you and is an attentive person to you and there’s the person behind the mask who is a completely different person.”

“Someone could say we all have that — what we are to the public and who we are behind the scenes, but the people who are around Tom and work for Tom, not even people who are Scientologists, they will say he is diabolical,” Remini said.

It’s not the first time Remini has sounded off on her former pal Cruise, as Radar has reported.

Now, the Mission Impossible star could endure some scrutiny from Scientology, the source explained.

