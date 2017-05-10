Tom Betrayed: Secret Scientology Girlfriend Confesses To The FBI

Tom Cruise is an unpredictable despot, prone to “temper tantrums” and “violent tendencies” that make life a living hell for the people around him!

That’s the implication of a top-secret FBI file uncovered by RadarOnline.com, where the dark secrets of the actor’s rumored relationship with fellow Scientologist Nazanin Boniadi appear to be brought to light at last, in a long-buried FBI report that could be devastating for his public image.

As Radar reported last week, a highly confidential FBI file reveals that the FBI launched a “human trafficking” investigation into the controversial church on October 5, 2009.

As part of the ensuing investigation, agents crisscrossed the country seizing “property” and speaking to former and current Scientologists across the country.

PHOTOS: Tom Cruise Through The Years

By all accounts, one of those witnesses was actress Nazanin Boniadi.

Boniadi has never publicly confirmed her participation in the probe, but Vanity Fair, the Tampa Bay Times, and other Scientology critics have repeatedly cited sources saying that she did.

And although all of the names in the FBI file obtained by Radar were redacted by the FBI before their release, their censors happened to miss one instance of Nazanin’s nickname, “NAZ,” in a witness report filled with contextual clues that all but confirm it was her – and that Scientology auditioned her to be Cruise’s girlfriend, leading her down a path to her worst nightmare.

Both Cruise’s rep and the Church of Scientology have denied that Boniadi was ever auditioned to be his partner.

And Church rep Karin Pouw said in 2013 that the Church had no record of the FBI investigation ever taking place.

But according to the case file obtained by Radar, FBI agents in Los Angeles met with a female Scientologist named “Naz” on January 8, 2010.

PHOTOS: Aircraft Simulator & Spy Towers: Tom Cruise Builds His OWN Scientology Lair

By a young age, she “had risen to … status in Scientology and was working with the Office of Special Affairs,” the report states.

Soon, she “traveled to the United Kingdom (U.K.) to see (an unnamed Scientologist) receive the Medal of Valour from the church.”

Cruise was reportedly awarded that medal in London in 2004.

When she returned to the U.S. Naz was told “she was being considered for a special project … (to) help Scientology,” the FBI agent reported.

She “was not allowed to know any specifics about the project and was not allowed to tell anyone.”

Naz “was put through a month of security checks, auditing, and interviews,” according to the report. “The interviews were often video recorded. The Church wanted to make sure there was nothing unfavorable in her background.” They also probed her on her beliefs about “relationships,” the report claims.

PHOTOS: Tom Cruise’s 21-Year-Old DJ Son Spinning Out Of Control — CAUGHT Cavorting With Semi-Clad Women

After a month, Naz was told her “preparations were complete” and she was brought to a building where she found herself “alone” with the same Scientologist who had been awarded the Freedom Medal in London.

Following that chance meeting, she was “presented with a confidentiality agreement and told … if she did not sign then she would never see” someone important to her again. She signed it, and became the girlfriend of that award-winning Scientologist.

They moved in together, and she was told “her entire purpose was to make (him) happy,” the report claims.

“At the beginning of the relationship (he) was very romantic, but as the relationship progressed (he) began to have temper tantrums,” and worse, “to show violent tendencies,” the agent wrote in the report.

The relationship ended not long after a frightening incident on a couples vacation, and Naz “began writing a story based on her experience with” that man. “As a result” of her speaking out, the report claims, she was “yelled at” and “placed on the Rehabilitation Project Force (RPF),” where she was forced “to dig ditches at midnight and scrub floor tiles in both the men’s and women’s bathrooms. She was placed on a curfew, (security) checked and escorted everywhere she went.”

She “was no longer allowed to speak to anyone,” the agent reported.

PHOTOS: What Were They Thinking?! Tom Cruise As Steve Jobs, Angelina Jolie On The

Naz “began to feel as if she were a criminal,” and was “threatened with being declared a suppressive person and banned from speaking to her parents again.”

Ultimately, she “feels she was a victim of white slavery because she traveled across state lines under false pretenses,” the agent reported.

Naz wrote a letter giving the church the opportunity to respond to “what happened to her,” the agent wrote, but she “never received a reply.”

Although a Scientologist still at the time of her witness interview, she said the intended “to separate from the Church,” and by all accounts, she did.

Story developing.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.