Tiger Back On The Prowl! Woods Splits From Girlfriend Kristin Smith

Tiger Woods has a hole-in-one in his heart, after breaking up with girlfriend Kristin Smith.

The former golf great made the announcement today on Twitter, telling fans the two are no longer a couple.

Radar readers will remember it was Smith, 33, who famously broke down when she found out about Wood’s recent DUI arrest, reportedly crying: “I knew it, I knew it.”

She then jetted off to Costa Rica with some friends, in what may have been a hint of trouble in paradise.

“He screws up and she gets pulled into it and she can’t handle the pressure of it all,” a source close to Smith told Radar. “She seems very overwhelmed and stressed to people who really know her.”

The source said at the start of their relationship, everything was “amazing.” But the happiness wouldn’t last forever.

“There were fights where she thought he was cheating. That started about a year in and things went south,” the source added. “He’s very jealous and that is hard for her.”

