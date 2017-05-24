Kathryn’s Heartbreak! Dennis Claims Ex Thomas Ravenel ‘Alienates’ Her From Babies

Kathryn Dennis’ kids don’t even know she’s their mother, the Southern Charm star claims in a devastating new court filing!

In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Dennis, 24, alleges that Thomas Ravenel “encourages” Kensington, 3, and St. Julien, 1, call their nanny “mother” and to call their true mom “’Kathryn’ instead of “mommy.”

The rehabbed reality star also alleged that the nanny kicked her out of son St. Julien’s christening reception on April 16, 2017.

“[The nanny] refused to allow [her] to hold her son and [Ravenel] told [Dennis] that if [she] did not leave the reception, he would call the police,” she reported in her filing, adding that she feels she is “alienated.”

Dennis asked the court to grant her full custody of the kids, with Ravenel getting visitation rights, and she wants him to pay $10,000 per day that she is denied visitation (in addition to her attorney’s fees).

Ravenel, 54, and Dennis’ custody battle has been extremely bitter. Dennis has refused to cough over rehab records that might clear her for custody. But, as Radar reported, Dennis claimed in explosive filings that Ravenel has been known to indulge in mushrooms and other narcotics!

The mismatched lovers first got together on the show, but couldn’t make their relationship work. Now, Ravenel is attempting to woo Dennis’ nemesis Landon Clements on the season of Southern Charm currently airing.

