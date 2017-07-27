‘Teen Mom’ Star ‘Quits’ Amid Series Backlash

Ryan Edwards shocked when he was caught on camera driving while high on pills with wife Mackenzie Standifer in the car, but will that be the last time viewers will see the couple on Teen Mom OG?

Standifer posted on Instagram, “I quit.”

The shocking admission is making fans believe Edwards’ wife is leaving the MTV series.

“The show? If so sad to see you go,” one user commented, as another wrote, “Hope it’s not TMOG!”

The drama started when Maci Bookout‘s baby daddy was filmed driving under the influence on the way to their wedding on the season finale.

“Why are you swerving,” his wife asked, as he slurred, “My eyes baby in the sunlight I can’t keep them open.”

She then punched his shoulder throughout the scene as he continued to nod off.

“Hey you know what would be the coolest?” he asked. “Bachelor and bachelorette parties. I just thought about it, but I can’t rethink about it. We’re going to be married, we’re going to be married.”

Standifer then turned the camera off, but left their microphones on as she asked if he took Xanax again.

Edwards entered rehab for his addiction issues.

Since the episode, Standifer has been receiving backlash from fans for shutting off the camera in their car instead of telling him to pull over.

“Here’s a thought… maybe instead of making assumptions and tearing people down, you could spend that time praying for us instead,” she tweeted when the episode aired.

Do you think she’s leaving the show? Tell us in the comments!

