Taylor Swift Begs Team: Make Me The Next Emma Stone!

Taylor Swift is begging her handlers to make her the next Emma Stone, RadarOnline.com has learned. But could her acting ability, or lack thereof, hold her back?

According to a source close to the pop star, Swift has the pipes so she wants to jump on the musical bandwagon following the success of Stone and Ryan Gosling’s La La Land. But the insider said some of her handlers don’t think she’s ready to put her tap shoes on just yet.

After La La Land swept the Golden Globes with six wins, and netted 12 Academy Award nominations, “a lot of people are asking Taylor to do a musical,” a source told Radar. “Except her team is blocking everything!”

Even though Swift has landed small roles in films like The Giver and Valentine’s Day and a TV spot on New Girl, those closest to the country cutie are reluctant for her to take on a more high profile gig until she gets some acting lessons, said the source.

“They don’t think she can handle the acting part of it so no one knows how to tell her,” added the source.

It’s even harder to tell the 27-year-old the cold truth when she’s brought home 10 Grammy Awards, made the Guinness World Records book in 2016 for most million-selling weeks on U.S. album charts, and she’s worth a whopping $250 million, said the source.

“She seems to wonder why Emma Stone is such a big ingénue, and thinks that it should be her,” continued the source.

“Her ego is so massive there’s no way her team can tell her that some of them don’t think she has the chops.

“Let’s just say, it’s been a challenge.”

