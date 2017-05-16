More Bad Blood! Taylor Wages New Legal War With DJ She Claims Groped Her

RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that Taylor Swift has fired off another shot in the bitter legal battle with David “Jackson” Mueller, the radio DJ who accused her of getting him fired in 2013 and she, in turn, countersued for sexual assault over claims he groped her.

The singer is demanding the judge on the case not allow Mueller to present his claim to the jury in their upcoming trial that she cost him $3 million dollars in future wages.

As Radar reported, Mueller sued Swift and her team after he got fired from his job at the Colorado country music station 98.5 KYGO.

The scandal erupted when Mueller attended a meet-and-greet event Swift’s concert in June 2013. While backstage in front of the singer, he explained in court papers, that both he and his girlfriend complimented Swift and then took photos with her and received autographs.

Mueller said the interaction went great and the singer “remained pleasant as she bid them goodbye.”

However, things took a shocking turn for the worse when the singer’s bodyguard approached the radio DJ later that night and accused him of grabbing Swift’s butt while they posed for their photo together.

Mueller said he was then kicked out of the venue and eventually fired him as a result of Swift and her team’s accusations.

He filed suit demanding unspecified damages, and Swift fired back with a lawsuit of her own.

Swift claimed that at no time was she aware of Mueller’s contract with the radio station and did not interfere with his employment.

In the latest on the Mueller and Swift’s back-and-forth pre-court fight, documents obtained by Radar show that the pair’s war of words escalated on May 5, when Swift demanded the judge not allow Mueller to try and present evidence that he will be damaged to the tune of $2.9 million due to his belief she got him fired.

Swift explained in her legal filing that the DJ has proposed an expert witness, Jeffrey B. Opp, to testify during the trial about the amount of lost wages Mueller will lose in the next 15 years due to the incident.

Opp, a principal at Opp & Company, Inc., a financial and litigation consulting firm, reported Mueller’s loss would amount to $2,916,637.

Swift countered that courts have previously excluded Opp’s expert testimony in other cases and that it should similarly be excluded in her fight with Mueller because he lacks proper qualifications and his opinions are not based on facts.

“He is simply not qualified to offer opinions about Mueller’s prospects for future employment as an on-air personality or his ‘value’ as an on-air radio personality,” Swift’s argued through her lawyers.

Swift’s team continued, “Mr. Opp freely admits that he has ‘absolutely’ no expertise in the radio industry and is not a vocational expert on the radio industry.”

The singer also pointed out Opp’s report on the estimated lost wages is based on if Mueller had worked at KYGO — the station that fired him — for 10 to 15 years, despite the fact he had only a two-year contract with the station and has had a checkered employment history.

The two are expected to face off in court later this summer.

