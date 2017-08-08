Tamra Judge’s Estranged Daughter Tells All On ‘Neglectful,’ ‘Embarassing’ & Selfish Mom

Tamra Judge‘s estranged daughter unleashed a tirade on her via Facebook, and RadarOnline.com has all the details!

Judge, 49, has been estranged from Sidney Barney, 18, for years. The pair seemed to have reconciled after the RHOC star attended Barney’s high school graduation, but now Radar has learned that the mother/daughter duo is at odds again.

“I want to start by clearing some things up as my mother continues to talk about me despite me requesting her to stop speaking of me publically as I don’t want to be associated with her or the show,” she began her post . “For starters, I did not move out when my parents got a divorce nor did I chose my fathers side in the divorce. My parents separated in 2010, I moved out of my mother’s house in 2013. Me leaving has nothing to do with the divorce, it has to do with the living conditions at my mothers house and the way she treated me and still treats me today. In regards to choosing sides, I actually chose my mothers side when my parents separated. This was due to the fact that my mother, the true parent alienator, would constantly talk negatively about my father in front of me and my siblings, putting us kids in the middle of my parents arguments. She even called us Simon [Barney] or ‘mini Simon’ when we did something bad or told us that we were ‘acting like your father.’ This parent alienation caused me to resent my father and take her side. However as I got older I realized what she was doing along with other things that were toxic.”

PHOTOS: Monster Mom Strikes Again? Tamra Judge EXPLODES Over Estranged Daughter

“The reasons I left my mothers house are that she was neglectful (leaving us at home with no food or simply ignoring us entirely), she constantly put herself first and the biggest reason was that she was mentally and emotionally abusive,” she continued. “She was no mother to me. This was an unhealthy environment for all of us kids and unfortunately I was the only one to recognize this and take steps to get out of that toxic environment. I have explained this to her numerous times in court, in therapy, and when we would meet up that the ONLY reason I am not living with her is because she continues to do the things that pushed me out of her house, like talking about me on the show/press/social media, doing embarrassing things on the show, lying to me and putting herself first to name a few.”

“I went to therapy with my mother for 3 years,” she added. “I was forced by the courts and my father to try to mend the relationship with my mother. Unfortunately my mother is unable to recognize that she is in the wrong and continues to put blame on everything else. If she would have put the effort into actually working on our relationship, instead of talking and crying about how much she “misses me” on the show and wishes things were different she wouldn’t have missed my entire high school career.”

PHOTOS: ‘RHOC’ Drug Scandal! Kelly Dodd Accuses Tamra Judge Of Steroid Abuse In Wild Claim

“My father has pushed me to have a relationship with my mother forcing me to go meet her in and out of therapy,” the teenager rambled. “He even forced me to let her come to my graduation because it was a milestone. When I told my mother that she could come I gave her a few conditions. All I asked was that she remains cordial with my father and my stepmom and to not post anything about my graduation, anywhere. Not even two weeks after I graduated she posted a photo of me and shared it with her one million followers knowing that it would get picked up by the press. The one thing I asked and have been asking for 4 years now has been to not talk about me because I don’t want to be in the spotlight. But Again breaking her promises as per usual, she puts herself, her fame, her reputation, and her bank account before me. If she really wanted a relationship she would keep her promises and recognize that it is no one elses fault but hers that I do not want her in my life [sic].”

“Although I do not want to be in the public eye, I felt the need to clear these lies up and set the record straight in hopes that it will straighten my mom out so that she is held accountable and is forced to do the right thing,” she concluded. “My mom has been portraying the innocent erased mother whose daughter was estranged from her due to divorce and an evil ex husband when in actuality she is the sole reason why I do not want her in my life and will not have a relationship with her. Instead of playing the innocent erased mother character, she could’ve been trying to actually fix our relationship and change her ways. However the character keeps her relevant, and is her only storyline. Why would she actually try to get me back? Without the estrangements she is no longer pitied and talked about and her fame and fortune go down the tubes.”

The reality star later commented on the post, ” All I’ve done is loved my daughter.”

PHOTOS: Abuse, Neglect, & ‘Inappropriate’ Behavior! The 15 Most Shocking Allegations Against ‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge In Her Custody Case

“All I’ve ever done is love you from the second I found out I was pregnant,” Judge wrote on the post. “I’m sorry you hate me so much. I fought so hard for you. I will always love you and hope you realize one day how wrong all this is. So hurtful and not necessary.”

Stay with Radar for more.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.