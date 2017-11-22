Hell On Set! Steve Harvey Skipping Miss Universe Rehearsals Despite Epic Flub

Foolish Steve Harvey is already a hell on set of Miss Universe 2017 and skipping rehearsals despite his epic flub where he announced the wrong winner while hosting to pageant in 2015, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively.

As readers know, Harvey, 60, infamously went down in TV history two years ago when he mistakenly announced the Miss Universe pageant’s first runner-up, Miss Colombia, as the overall winner instead of Miss Philippines.

Ariadna Gutierrez, Miss Colombia, had a few moments in the crown before Harvey cut in, “I have to apologize,” announcing that the true winner was actually Miss Philippines, Pia Wurtzbach.

Criticism was swift, but sources tell Radar that Harvey, who is set to co-host the Miss Universe 2017 pageant with Ashley Graham on November 26, still hasn’t learned from the bombshell mistake.

“Rehearsals were yesterday, today and tomorrow. However, everyone knows he is not coming,” a behind-the-scenes snitch reveals. “He did not go [in 2015] either.”

The informant adds: “He does not show up to rehearsals — he still only shows up for show day. He has not done a single rehearsal.”

After his 2015 fail, an obviously horrified Harvey took to Twitter to apologize for the mistake.

“I want to apologize emphatically to Miss Philippians and Miss Colombia,” the show host shared, misspelling country names in the process. “This was a terribly honest human mistake and I am so regretful.”

