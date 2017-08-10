Divorce, Drugs & Deceit! Steve Harvey’s Darkest Secrets Exposed

Steve Harvey failed to cough up child support — after ditching his first wife while she was pregnant, RadarOnline.com has learned exclusively. The bombshell claim comes from never-before-seen divorce papers obtained by Radar — and which tell the lurid tale of Harvey’s shady breakup from his first wife, Marcia.

“This is the secret Steve hoped the world would never know!” an insider tell us. “His behavior toward Marcia and his family was worse than despicable!”

The couple married in 1981 — and although Marcia did not file for divorce until 1993, the documents show she listed the date of separation as August of 1990.

Shockingly, that time frame would be eight months before scandal-prone Harvey‘s first-born son — and namesake — Broderick Jr. was born! The sullied entertainer’s real name is Broderick Stephen Harvey.

A source familiar with the sensational documents told Radar: “From the date Marcia listed, it’s reasonable to surmise Steve walked out on his pregnant wife and a family that also, at that point, included twin daughters Brandi and Karli.”

In the explosive legal papers, Marcia also accused Steve — now worth over $140 million — of stiffing her and his children despite earning over $1 million a year from the sitcom “Me and the Boys.” She claimed: “Defendant has given the Plaintiff an amount far less than is necessary to provide the bare necessities for her family.”

In April 1994, Steve was ordered to pay Marcia $5,100 a month in support payments, plus her legal fees.

But 14 months later Marcia submitted an affidavit to the court claiming she hadn’t gotten one red cent.

In the June 1995 document Marcia stated: “As of this date, I have not received any payment whatsoever from defendant Wonderlove Inc. or from Defendant Steve Harvey.”

That same document also asked the court to find Steve in contempt for failing to pay the support money.

Later that same year, a court ruled Steve owed his by-then ex-wife Marcia $36,000 in late support payments and raised his support payments to $6,630 a month.

The divorce papers also named Steve’s second wife, Mary Shackelford. The two started living together before he was divorced from Marcia — a pattern he seemingly continued after leaving Mary and taking up with the woman who would eventually become his third wife, Marjorie.

In fact, after Mary and Steve split, she accused him of bigamy, claiming he was still legally married to her when he wed Marjorie in 2007!

But Steve’s scofflaw and deadbeat dad past is only the tip of the legal iceberg.

In another scandalous exclusive, Radar has learned the sordid host, 60, is tied to two drug smuggling rings through his current wife, Marjorie.

The FBI and DEA began investigating Marjorie while she was married to drug lord Jim L. Townsend, 68.

Documents reviewed by Radar reveal the two agencies suspected Marjorie played a role in the drug ring, and told Townsend that “his wife would be arrested, as the agents believed they had substantial evidence of her own illegal activities” if he didn’t cooperate.

Townsend was eventually indicted for attempting to buy 40 kilos of cocaine and sentenced to life in prison. He served 26 years and was released in January 2017 after being granted a pardon by then-President Barack Obama.

Marjorie split from Townsend less than five years into his sentence, but quickly got involved with ANOTHER drug kingpin, Donnell Woods.

He fathered her third child, daughter Lori, in 1997, and they married in 2000 — around the time the FBI started to investigate Woods for his role in a drug smuggling operation.

