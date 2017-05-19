Steve Harvey Sued For ‘Soul Murdering’ Ex-Wife

Steve Harvey’s ex-wife is suing him for a whopping $60 million, accusing him of “soul murdering” her and years of “torture” in outrageous court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.

Mary Harvey and the television host spilt in 2005 but Radar has exclusively obtained bizarre and rambling documents she filed in a Los Angeles court on May 17, 2017, where she states her husband “began his prolonged tortured with the inflection of severe mental pain and suffering by acknowledging three years into the relationship, that he was still married to his first wife. As the behavior of torture persisted the corporeal agony compelled the plaintiff to mutate her identity, her ideals and principles began to crumble.”

Mary is suing Steve for murder, kidnapping, torture, child endangerment, conspiracy against rights, breach of contract and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

She detailed her alleged suicide attempt, and in the documents obtained by Radar wrote, “Her body became an accomplice of the tormentor as it became a treasonous poisoned territory.”

Mary’s documents state that her “acute mental shock arose from experiencing the death of a child,” and accused Steve of extreme cruelty.

“Soul murdering is a crime not a diagnosis so murder is achieved by a combination of torture deprivation and brainwashing,” the documents claim.

Mary gave more details about Terry Smith, the woman she claims had a child with her husband but who then sued her, noting “the out-of-court settlement was taken from the joint business accounts shared by the plaintiff and the defendant. The pain of this public acknowledgment continued to exacerbate the plaintiffs already fragile mental capacity.”

In the documents obtained by Radar, Mary listed her physical ailments: “Mood swings, bloody stool, insomnia, slow wound healing, headache, dizziness, nausea, stomach pain, aggression, blurred vision, irregular heartbeat, back pain, are the effects of the toxic chemicals the plaintiff is forced to induce in order to receive any degree of relief from her emotional and physical pain.”

The documents dramatically ended with a desperate description of her life.

“The plaintiff had lost her son, has her businesses taken from her, nowhere to live, all Mother’s Days have been painful and empty, Mary L Harvey was dead.”

Mary is asking the judge for a $60 million settlement.

