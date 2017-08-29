Moving On! Mel B’s Mystery Man Revealed Amid Stephen Belafonte Divorce

Mel B was spotted kissing a new man over the weekend, and now RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal his identity!

The America’s Got Talent judge locked lips with top celebrity hairstylist Gary Madatyan at the Republic Records bash on Sunday — and she wasn’t the only woman on his arm! Heidi Klum partied with the duo as well, and the threesome even posed for photos together.

@officialmelb ❤️ @heidiklum 💚 @vmas A post shared by Karen Gary Madatyan (@gary_90210) on Aug 29, 2017 at 12:57am PDT

“It’s clear Mel and Gary are not dating, but they were definitely letting loose,” an insider told Radar. “The trio were throwing themselves all over the place and making it a night to remember.”

The former Spice Girl, 42, is in the middle of a nasty divorce from Stephen Belafonte, 42. The couple split in March after he allegedly abused her and beat her dog .

The singer donned a dress with the statement “you will never own me” to the VMAs in a diss to her former husband, as she was recently granted a restraining order against Belafonte and the nanny she accused him of having an affair with. But, a Los Angeles county judge ordered her to pay Belafonte $40,000 a month in spousal support just last month.

