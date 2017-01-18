‘I’m Out!’ Daymond John’s Launch Academy Classes Spark Outrage In FTC Complaints

Daymond John has made countless deals on Shark Tank — but now RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal that not everyone wants to work with the millionaire!

John’s “Daymond John Launch Academy” seminars have racked up Federal Trade Commission complaints from disgruntled customers in various locations, according to FTC documents obtained exclusively by Radar.

One complaint details how a couple received an unsolicited phone call from the program, and they were initially intrigued. But, then they were sent a contract to sign to join the Academy — and after meeting with an attorney, refused to proceed. Their credit card was still charged $6,500, and they were unable to receive a refund.

The couple later learned that Zurixx backed the Daymond John Launch Academy — the same company behind Christina and Tarek El Moussa’s Success Path Seminars.

The company came under fire for the Flip or Flop seminars as well after countless fans left feeling mislead. One complaint about 47-year-old John’s classes echoed the same sentiment.

“I received an invitation to ‘Daymond John’s Launch Academy’ in the mail,” another complaint read. “It was a free ‘seminar’ promising to teach how to launch a product into the market successfully. I went, and it was an incredibly high-pressure sales environment that delivered on none of the promises made in the invitation.”

“It was implied that Daymond John would be there, but as it turns out, the company putting the event on had just licensed his name,” the complaint claimed.

Similarly to the El Moussa’s classes, Zurixx updated their promotional materials to reflect that the Shark Tank star would not be in attendance, saying, “Daymond will not attend this particular event, however a trusted member of Daymond’s entrepreneurial team will be presenting his strategies on his behalf.”

The customer also detailed being pressured to cough up thousands of dollars for the “real” seminar. He refused — and instead chronicled his frustrations on YouTube. He then claimed that a Zurixx executive contacted him to ask him to remove the video.

Regardless, John revealed to Bloomberg in 2013 that he’s proud of his involvement in the class.

