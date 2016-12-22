They’re Back! ‘Sex And The City’ Cast Officially Signed On To Film Third Movie

More fashion, cocktails and sex are about to hit the big screen! RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, Kristin Davis and Candace Bushnell will officially film Sex and the City 3.

“All the women are officially signed up for SATC movie 3,” a source close to the cast told Radar. “The deal is done and the script has been approved by all the women.”

But Parker, 51, almost didn’t sign on for the reunion because of issues with the script.

“There was a lot of back and forth,” the insider said. “Sarah Jessica Parker was not originally on board because she didn’t like the idea of the characters being portrayed in a more mature light.”

Fortunately for Parker, “tweaks” were made to the script to “make this a reality.”

“The full green light for Sex and the City 3 the movie is really new,” the insider continued. “Everyone’s happy with how things have turned out and they can’t wait to get started working together again.”

Shooting for the film is set to begin in the summer.

In October, Parker hinted a third film could be in the future.

“[There is] always a possibility, definitely,” she told Press Association. “I don’t know whether it’s a series or the movie. I think that remains an open question and discussion that will continue until it’s been resolved.”

