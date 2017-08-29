Selena Gomez Instagram Hacker Leaks X-Rated Photos Of Justin Bieber!

Early Monday morning, Selena Gomez‘s Instagram got hacked by an online hater who blasted a series of shocking nude photos of the star’s ex, Justin Bieber!

The snaps came from a vacation the “Sorry” pop prince took back in 2015. Luckily, her account was taken down immediately after the hack, and it is now back on, with no further damage.

Bieber’s Instagram stories also displayed an image of the Canadian star’s Bora Bora vacation with beauty blogger Jayde Pierce – at the same time as Gomez’s hack attack occurred! Coincidence?

As RadarOnline.com has learned, the same nude images had already been leaked in 2015, after which Bieber confessed he felt “super violated” and no longer felt comfortable going out naked.

