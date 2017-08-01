Scheana’s Heartbreak! Marie’s Rebound Rob ‘Wants To Break Up’ After Mexico Trip

Scheana Marie‘s relationship with Robert Parks Valletta is crumbling, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal!

The Vanderpump Rules star, 32, began dating Valletta, 35, shortly after filing for divorce from Mike Shay in October. Now, Marie could be a free woman again!

“Rob wants to break up with Scheana,” an insider told Radar. “He says she’s too demanding. That’s why he didn’t go to Mexico.”

PHOTOS: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Scheana Shay Sizzles In Her Bikini

The Vanderpump Rules cast took a trip to Playa del Carmen with their camera crew last week — and Valletta was nowhere to be found. Marie previously begged Valetta to film for Bravo, but he refused.

The trip comes just months after Marie began pushing for another ring from her new man.

“Scheana wants a ring from Robert,” a source told Radar at the time. “She’s super into him.”

PHOTOS: Shocking Affairs, Hookups & Sex Scenes! Scheana Shay’s Top 10 Secrets & Scandals

But, “he wants to focus on his TV shows” and “doesn’t want to go there yet.”

Do you think Marie and Valletta are over? Sound off in the comments!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.