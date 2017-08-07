Sasha Obama Caught Making Out Out With Hot Stranger At Lalapalooza!

Sasha Obama was just spotted flaunting some hot PDA at a Lalapalooza concert, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Former President Barack Obama‘s youngest daughter, 16, was caught chatting it up with a mystery man – allegedly named Matt – and sharing a steamy making out session with him just moments after their first meeting.

The two reportedly hit it off immediately and things quickly turned romantic.

An Onlooker shared a photo of them looking cozy while surrounded by people at the crowded concert. The Snapchat mage caption read: “Matt gonna get Sasha Obama.”

He later shared another snap of them in a full-on make out session!

This is not the first time Barack’s gorgeous teenage daughter has been spotted getting wet and wild with friends.

Her bad-girl behavior has been the cause of much gossip since she began showing off her curvy body in skimpy bikinis and partying hard on Miami beaches.

What do you think Barack and Michelle are going to think of her latest scandal? Sound off in the comments below.

