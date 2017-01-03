Sandra Bullock’s Wedding Shocker — Plans To Marry Bryan Randall ‘On Hold’

Sandra Bullock’s marriage to boyfriend Bryan Randall is on hold!

Spies close to Bullock reveal the Oscar winner has gotten cold feet over getting hitched to her 50-year-old photographer boyfriend.

“All of her friends have been in her ear saying there’s no need to rush — especially given all the skeletons in Bryan’sccloset,” dishes a spy close to the couple.

Bad-boy Bryan was busted for a DUI in 1998 and served four days in jail. He also trashed a hotel room during a drunken bender.

Sandra’s reps are denying wedding plans, but the insider says, “Sandy must be seeing things in Bryan that love blinded her to before.

“She’s definitely put the brakes on things until she’s sure this is the man she wants to spend the rest of her life with.”

