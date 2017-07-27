Kris’ Heartbreak! Robert Kardashian & Priscilla Presley’s Steamy Secret Romance Exposed

Robert Kardashian relentlessly pursued Priscilla Presley and only settled for Kris Jenner, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

Robert dumped Jenner and forced her to work as a flight attendant so he could woo Elvis Presley’s ex, according to The Kardashians: An American Drama by Jerry Oppenheimer.

“It was while Kris was learning to schlep a drinks cart up and down a narrow aisle above the clouds that Robert Kardashian was on cloud nine, having put Kris mostly out of mind and fallen hard for another woman, and not just any woman, but rather a gorgeous divorcee with a daughter and an internationally known pedigree,” Oppenheimer wrote. “To Kris’s deep regret and extreme jealousy, the man of her current dreams was suddenly head over heels in love with the ex-wife of ‘the King.’”

The pair met through Robert’s older brother, Thomas, who also wanted to date Priscilla, but instead she “settled” for Kardashian, according to an insider’s recollection to Oppenheimer.

“While Robert Kardashian wasn’t a kiss-and-tell kind of guy and stayed below the radar in the years before he became O.J. Simpson’s well-known mouthpiece, he couldn’t wait to tell his friends that he was involved with the former Mrs. Presley, a big-time romantic and sexual trophy for him,” Oppenheimer wrote.

“Elvis was Robert’s music idol. He loved Elvis,” his friend Joni Migdal told the author. “Robert and I knew all the words of Elvis’ songs…then Robert started dating Priscilla and that made him very happy. He wanted to marry her and have children with her. That was definitely his hope, his plan.”

“Priscilla really changed a lot of my brother’s thinking of how he should dress, how he should even drive, and what he should do — and she changed him easily because she was so attractive, and so she had a lot of influence on him,” Thomas told the author.

Meanwhile, Robert attempted to change Priscilla by making her into “his version of a domesticated ‘Armenian housewife,'” according to a friend. The friend recalled that she “once tried to make dinner for Robert because he kept asking her…so Priscilla said that one night she cooked asparagus, and she made this, and she made that…and she went out of her way to make it perfect for him, and he hated it. He did not like it. She said that after that meal he never suggested that she make dinner for him again.” Priscilla was “hurt” and “insulted.”

Kris, now 61, was “threatened by” and jealous of Priscilla, now 72, as she was “desperate” to marry Kardashian, according to her friend’s account to the author. The friend added that she would “fly back to L.A. as often as she could in order to try to win back Kardashian from Priscilla Presley.”

Fortunately for Kris, Robert and Priscilla only dated for a year. Their relationship was rocky, as Robert tried to “control” her, and he even “complained to a friend that while he was making love to Priscilla, she would get incoherent phone calls from Elvis ‘and she would put the receiver on the pillow between them and let him listen.'”

They officially ended when Priscilla made it clear she wouldn’t remarry until Elvis was dead. But, Priscilla still “telephoned him and gently told him she loved him” while he was on his deathbed with esophageal cancer.

